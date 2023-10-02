Watch CBS News

Father of Polly Klaas ending foundation

Three decades after the killing of Polly Klaas in Petaluma, her dad is ending the Klaas Kids Foundation. The non-profit helped 1,500 families of missing kids and fought both in California and nationally for tough-on-crime laws.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.