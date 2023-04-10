Father arrested after Sacramento toddler shoots himself with gun An investigation is underway in Sacramento after police say a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself. According to authorities, the incident took place at a residence located on South Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The toddler was rushed to the hospital where he is currently listed as stable, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The boy's father has been arrested on charges of illegal storage of a firearm and child endangerment.