Department of Education says Rocklin Unified's parental policy violates code

The California Department of Education says a controversial parental notification policy passed by the Rocklin Unified school board last fall violates state education code against discrimination. The policy requires all school staff to inform parents if a student asks to go by a different name or pronoun. The state says Rocklin Unified has until Tuesday to notify all students that the policy will not be implemented or risk funding.
