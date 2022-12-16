Could now-closed fire station have saved lives in Granite Bay crash? The South Placer Fire Agency responding to this crash recently closed two stations because of funding woes. One of those closed stations was only half a mile from the crash scene, leaving the closest responding station 3.5 miles away. South Placer Fire did not immediately respond to a late request tonight about their response time to this call. Witnesses described the crash as being so violent the victims were likely killed on impact.