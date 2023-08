Class action lawsuit filed against PG&E over Dixie Fire smoke pollution A class action lawsuit was filed in San Francisco Superior Court against PG&E due to pollution in smoky skies during the Dixie Fire. The lawsuit also covers the Fly Fire. Court papers show both fires sparked when a tree fell and hit a PG&E line. The lawsuit blames the fires and hazardous, smoky air for long-lasting impacts on people's lungs and health.