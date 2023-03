City of Modesto confirms they were targeted in ransomware attack The city of Modesto confirmed today that they were the target of a ransomware attack in early February. Officials say they strategically disconnected parts of their network after learning of the attack. Starting next week, they will begin reaching out to those who may have been affected by U.S. mail. Experts say that they see attacks like this all the time and advise caution when clicking links or giving out information.