Watch CBS News

Can excessive heat impact your mood? | The Answer

Do you get grumpier as the temperatures climb? Doctors say that's a thing as high heat makes some of us hot under the collar. So, enough with the mood swings. Let's get you calm, cool and collected in this segment of The Answer.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.