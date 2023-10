Answers Desk: Those who work out tend to be lazy at other parts of the day, study says A surprising study finds people who work out on a regular basis tend to be lazier in other parts of the day. Researchers say it's all about telling ourselves, "Good job, we've done enough." That daily workout puts our mind at ease. But too much at ease? The study published in the journal Current Nutrition Reports says, "Yes, especially if we're exercising to drop some pounds."