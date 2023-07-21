American dream in Stockton: Founder of popular El Dorado Market turns 100, shares journey from immig On his 100th birthday, the family of Stockton's Don Emiliano Solorio Sr. gathered to celebrate both life and legacy. Solorio Sr. spent five of those decades building a booming family business: El Dorado Market in South Stockton. His dream was to open the first Mexican market in the city after immigrating to the United States in 1944 under the Bracero Program, which was a series of diplomatic accords between Mexico and the U.S. that permitted millions of Mexican men to work legally in the United States.