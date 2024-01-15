Watch CBS News

49ers player's wife goes viral for fashion design

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszyck's wife, Kristen Juszyck, is going viral for her fashion design. This past weekend, she designed puffer jackets for both Taylor Swift and Simone Biles and then a leather jacket for Taylor Lautner.
