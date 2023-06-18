Watch CBS News

49ers' Arik Armstead hosts Stay Hungry Youth Camp

There is no place like home, and for San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead, those words could not ring more true. On Saturday, the Elk Grove native hosted a kids camp at Sac State for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.