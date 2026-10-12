California Capital Airshow 2026

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Dan Pickle

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

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Dan Pickle

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

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Dan Pickle

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

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Dan Pickle

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

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Dan Pickle

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

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Dan Pickle

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

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Dan Pickle

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

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Dan Pickle

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

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Dan Pickle

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

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Dan Pickle

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

Redline Airshows

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Dan Pickle

Redline Airshows

Redline Airshows

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Dan Pickle

Redline Airshows

Redline Airshows

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Dan Pickle

  Redline Airshows

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

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Dan Pickle

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

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Dan Pickle

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

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Dan Pickle

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

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Dan Pickle

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

Airythmia Paramotor Team

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Dan Pickle

Airythmia Paramotor Team

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

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Dan Pickle

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

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Dan Pickle

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

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Dan Pickle

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

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Dan Pickle

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

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Dan Pickle

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

img-7891.jpg
Dan Pickle

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

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Dan Pickle

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

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Dan Pickle

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

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Dan Pickle

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

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Dan Pickle

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

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Dan Pickle

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

img-1464.jpg
Dan Pickle

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

img-9211.jpg
Dan Pickle

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

img-9273.jpg
Dan Pickle

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

img-9314.jpg
Dan Pickle

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

Redline Airshows

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Dan Pickle

Redline Airshows

Redline Airshows

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Dan Pickle

Redline Airshows

Redline Airshows

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Dan Pickle

Redline Airshows

Redline Airshows

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Dan Pickle

Redline Airshows

Redline Airshows

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Dan Pickle

Redline Airshows

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

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Dan Pickle

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

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Dan Pickle

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

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Dan Pickle

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

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Dan Pickle

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

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Dan Pickle

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

Beale Air Force Base U-2 & T-38

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Dan Pickle

Beale Air Force Base U-2 & T-38

Beale Air Force Base U-2 & T-38

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Dan Pickle

Beale Air Force Base U-2 & T-38

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

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Dan Pickle

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

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Dan Pickle

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

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Dan Pickle

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

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Dan Pickle

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

img-2257.jpg
Dan Pickle

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

img-4452.jpg
Dan Pickle

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

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Dan Pickle

Bob Carlton in a FoxJet Sailplane

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

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Dan Pickle

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

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Dan Pickle

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

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Dan Pickle

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

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Dan Pickle

Kyle Fowler GO EZ Aerobatics -Rutan Long-EZ

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

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Dan Pickle

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

img-3371.jpg
Dan Pickle

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

img-3434.jpg
Dan Pickle

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

img-5037.jpg
Dan Pickle

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

img-5048.jpg
Dan Pickle

Nathan Hammond GhostWriter Airshows Super Chipmunk

Patriot Parachute Demo Team

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Dan Pickle

Patriot Parachute Demo Team

Patriot Parachute Demo Team

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Dan Pickle

Patriot Parachute Demo Team

Redline Airshows

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Dan Pickle

Redline Airshows

Redline Airshows

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Dan Pickle

Redline Airshows

Redline Airshows

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Dan Pickle

Redline Airshows

Redline Airshows

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Dan Pickle

Redline Airshows

Redline Airshows

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Dan Pickle

Redline Airshows

Redline Airshows

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Dan Pickle

Redline Airshows

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

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Dan Pickle

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

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Dan Pickle

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

img-3771.jpg
Dan Pickle

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

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Dan Pickle

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

img-3920.jpg
Dan Pickle

Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

img-2774.jpg
Dan Pickle

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

img-2821.jpg
Dan Pickle

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

img-2951.jpg
Dan Pickle

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

img-3081.jpg
Dan Pickle

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

img-2467.jpg
Dan Pickle

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

img-2557.jpg
Dan Pickle

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

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Dan Pickle

U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo

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