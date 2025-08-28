Yuba-Sutter Meals on Wheels adds dozens more seniors to delivery route

A big boost is on the way for Yuba-Sutter Meals on Wheels. A new grant is expanding their reach and cutting down the wait for dozens of people who depend on the program.

Dozens of local seniors will be removed from the waiting list and put on the delivery route. Meals on Wheels is serving up nourishment, with a side of love, straight to their doors.

Volunteer Shelley Davis is one of just four volunteers serving 122 homebound seniors across Yuba-Sutter.

"They're so lonely and love when someone comes to their home," Davis said. "They have a hard time getting around, and they rely so much on the food and the company."

She's been bringing seniors meals to their homes for the past two years.

"The food she brings with her and gives to me, I appreciate it," said participant Lula Belle Gaines.

Now, 42 more seniors are going to be taken off the Meals on Wheels waiting list, thanks to $150,000 in grant funding from Sutter Health.

"It's a collaboration grant between Meals on Wheels Yolo and Meals on Wheels Yuba-Sutter. The grant funding has also allowed us to buy a commercial fridge and freezer for storage of meals," said Brittany Lathrop, program manager of the Yuba-Sutter chapter.

Lathrop said the money will also be used to provide medically appropriate meals for seniors with certain needs, like diabetes.

It's not just about the food. Oftentimes, volunteers are the main source of social interaction for older adults. They also provide safety checks.

"I hear about their lives and they invite me into their homes. I have the same route, so I see the same people two days in a row," said Davis.

Yuba-Sutter Meals on Wheels has 150 people on its waiting list, which is higher than the number of people they serve.

Sutter Health said its support for programs like this is a powerful way to prevent chronic diseases, treating food as a medicine.