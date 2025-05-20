Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers play their opening game on revamped Bryant Field

MARYSVILLE — Tuesday brought the long-awaited opening game for the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers.

The team moved to Marysville after playing its inaugural season in Davis. Tuesday night, they played their first game at home on the historic Bryant Field, which received a $500,000 makeover, against the Grand Junction Jackalopes.

"A ton of work. It looks amazing and feels great too, plays great. No complaints from the players' side," said High Wheelers player Landon Wallace, who grew up in Roseville.

With 1,200 tickets sold prior to the game, the High Wheelers are confident they'll sell out the stadium by the end of the season.

"They're filling up the seats, and things are looking good first day of the season. Forty-seven more home games to go," said Marysville resident Mike Dupuis.

The high wheelers say, while of course it's all about baseball, it's also about community.

"Can't make this up. It's all you can ask for. It's one of the greatest opportunities," Wallace said.

The High Wheelers will continue to play the Jackalopes through Sunday, which will also be the High Wheelers' community day.

"We have 75 game-day staff, all local that we just hired," said Erik Gardner, the team's general manager. "It's a community-based effort and we're just getting warmed up."