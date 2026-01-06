California Rep. Doug LaMalfa's death felt across Yuba-Sutter region

Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa represented California's first congressional district, which currently includes Yuba and Sutter counties.

According to his office, LaMalfa died at the age of 65 early Tuesday morning. Those who knew him described him as a lawmaker known for his hard work and dedication, but also for his humor and compassion.

"To lose a guy like that, I don't know a person who met him and didn't like him. I've met with him several times, and every time I went away, I thought that's the kind of guy you want to be friends with. So sincere, so real, so smart. A real loss," said Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum.

Karen Liggett, a Marysville resident, brought balloons to LaMalfa's Yuba City office following the news of his death.

"The red heart is for Doug because he had a beautiful, big heart," Liggett said.

Liggett was one of many others who stopped by LaMalfa's office to remember and reflect.

"He was doing a good job. There's going to be some large shoes to fill for the next representative," said Kathy Grossman in Yuba City.

LaMalfa had been in Congress for more than a decade. The fourth-generation farmer from Oroville was widely known for championing agricultural and rural issues.

"There's a big legacy there, and for the family and the farming community, they'll rally around the family because that's how farmers are," Grossman said. "And hopefully his children will keep it going."

LaMalfa leaves behind his wife, Jill, and four children. Constituents say the loss will be felt not just across the district, but across the country.

"Doug was amazing. He never stopped caring about us. He was always out there doing what he could do to help our area," Liggett said.

LaMalfa was a major player when it came to things relating to natural disasters in California. He's worked with the White House on securing funding for levee work. He's also been on the ground during and after wildfires.

One of his priorities was wildfire mitigation. He passed legislation in 2024 to exempt wildfire relief payments from federal income taxes.