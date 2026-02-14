After pipe failure at New Colgate Powerhouse, crews race to clean up Yuba River ahead of storm

After a major pipe failure in Yuba County on Friday, employees at the New Colgate Powerhouse were evacuated. Five of them had to be rescued, with one person hospitalized.

"We have probably over 50 people in the watershed right now," said Willie Whittlesey, the general manager of Yuba Water Agency.

Yuba Water Agency and its partners are working around the clock to figure out what happened with the penstock pipe failure at the New Colgate Powerhouse in Dobbins, which caused major flooding and a power outage to surrounding areas.

"Today we've been flying the area in a helicopter, assessing the situation. We've got consulting geologists on site assessing the stability of hillsides," said Whittlesey.

It's a race against time to get a better understanding of what crews are up against with storms in the forecast, causing rivers to rise with the potential to carry debris.

"We haven't even been able to access the powerhouse area since the incident. We do know there's very likely material, man-made material downstream and we're going to try to clean that up as best as possible prior to the incoming storm events," said Whittlesey.

Whittlesey says all personnel have been accounted for and there's no threat to the public downstream. They're asking people to avoid the areas surrounding the facilities on Lake Francis Road and the portion of the Yuba River between Colgate Powerhouse and Englebright Reservoir.

"There's a risk that the hillside is not stable at this point, so that's why we have the consulting geologists out there right now assessing the site to ensure that no further erosion will occur and harm anyone," said Whittlesey.

Yuba Water said once that's done, they'll be able to access the site to identify the cause. But planning recovery could take weeks to months.

The New Bullards Bar Dam is safe and stable and was not impacted by this incident.