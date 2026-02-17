Freight train strikes vehicle near Wheatland, woman dies

Authorities say a woman has died after an early morning crash on the train tracks in Yuba County.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little after 2 a.m. near Highway 65 and Dairy Road, just outside of the town of Wheatland.

Officers responded to the scene and found that a freight train had struck a Toyota Prius that was on the tracks, sending the vehicle rolling. The train was stopped after the crash.

The driver was identified as a 58-year-old woman. She was out of her vehicle, officers say, and died from her injuries.

Exactly what led up to the crash is under investigation, CHP says, with the name of the driver being withheld at this time.