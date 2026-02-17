Watch CBS News
Local News

Freight train strikes vehicle near Wheatland, woman dies

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

Authorities say a woman has died after an early morning crash on the train tracks in Yuba County.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened a little after 2 a.m. near Highway 65 and Dairy Road, just outside of the town of Wheatland.

Officers responded to the scene and found that a freight train had struck a Toyota Prius that was on the tracks, sending the vehicle rolling. The train was stopped after the crash.

The driver was identified as a 58-year-old woman. She was out of her vehicle, officers say, and died from her injuries.

Exactly what led up to the crash is under investigation, CHP says, with the name of the driver being withheld at this time. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue