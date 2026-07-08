Crash involving tractor on Highway 70 in Yuba County leaves 2 with major injuries

Two people suffered major injuries after a crash on Highway 70 in Yuba County on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened on southbound Highway 70 near Boyer Road, located about seven miles north of Marysville, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers said they determined a minivan was traveling south when a tractor entered the highway from the west shoulder, crossing the road.

The minivan broadsided a tractor, and both drivers suffered major injuries, authorities said.

One driver was transported to the hospital via a helicopter.

Highway 70 was closed for less than an hour. The crash remains under investigation.