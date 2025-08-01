Watch CBS News
Olivehurst man overcome by currents and drowns while trying to dock boat, sheriff says

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A man drowned after he was overcome by currents while trying to dock his boat at a ramp in Olivehurst, authorities say.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says they responded to the scene at the Star Bend boat ramp along the Feather River just after 7 a.m. after getting a report about a possible drowning.

It appears that a man, later identified as a 66-year-old Olivehurst resident, was trying to dock his boat when the currents started to make the vessel drift away. The man went into the water and tried to stop the boat, but authorities say that's when he was overcome by the strong currents.

A dive team from Yuba County was deployed, but authorities say the man was found before they arrived. Exactly where the man was found was not stated. 

The man was pronounced dead by medics at the scene, the sheriff's office says.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man. 

