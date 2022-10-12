Yuba College trustee candidate Eric Pomeroy killed in crash; vigil planned for Thursday
YUBA CITY – A man who was a candidate for Yuba College Trustee was killed in a crash over the weekend.
Eric Pomeroy was running for one of the seats in Yuba College Trustee Area 3 and was working as the Assistant Superintendent for Adult and Career Education for Sutter County.
In a statement, the superintendent revealed that Pomeroy died on Saturday.
"He was a man of strong character and integrity. He had a passion for doing what's best for students and he adored his family," the superintendent stated.
Family says a vigil is planned for Pomeroy for Thursday night in Yuba City, where he was a lifelong resident.
