Yuba College trustee candidate Eric Pomeroy killed in crash; vigil planned for Thursday

YUBA CITY – A man who was a candidate for Yuba College Trustee was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Eric Pomeroy was running for one of the seats in Yuba College Trustee Area 3 and was working as the Assistant Superintendent for Adult and Career Education for Sutter County.

In a statement, the superintendent revealed that Pomeroy died on Saturday.

"He was a man of strong character and integrity. He had a passion for doing what's best for students and he adored his family," the superintendent stated.

Family says a vigil is planned for Pomeroy for Thursday night in Yuba City, where he was a lifelong resident. 

First published on October 12, 2022 / 1:48 PM

