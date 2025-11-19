Yuba City unveils new water tower plaza on Plumas Street

Yuba City has finally unveiled its new water tower plaza on Plumas Street. The project faced many setbacks due to rising costs and inflation, but with help from contractors, the challenges were overcome.

On Wednesday, the city hosted a community ribbon-cutting ceremony and the first annual holiday tree lighting.

"Let me be the first to welcome you to Yuba City's brand new Tower Plaza," Mayor Dave Shaw said.

The nearly $3 million project was constructed through a grant from Caltrans. It features a play structure, murals, a holiday tree and an outdoor amphitheatre.

Shaw said the hope is that the new Tower Plaza brings more people to the downtown area. The city hopes the park will also bring a boost to nearby businesses.

Among the special features in the new plaza is a mural connecting the past to the future.

"You'll see we have a postcard theme here, 'Greetings from Yuba City,' " said Josh Wolffe, public works director with Yuba City. "Next, a rooster because Yuba City, you have to have chickens."

The original Yuba City fire station that once sat below the water tower in the plaza is now a fixture on the mural wall of the new park.

And while it's not quite there yet, the holiday tree is expected to grow up to 80 feet tall.

"That's going to be our focal point, not only for the middle of the park here but also for the holiday spirit here in downtown Yuba City," Shaw said.