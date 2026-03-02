California high school hooper holds national 3-pointer record, team wins section title

A small high school of roughly 50 students in Yuba City just became the CIF Sac-Joaquin Division champions. The Faith Christian School girls' varsity basketball team just won it all for the second year in a row.

The team took home the big win at Golden 1 Center on Saturday. One of their players also holds the state and national record for 3 pointers.

"Halfway through the season, my dad told me I was one game away from beating the record or something like that, and I never thought this was possible, ever," said Lauren Harris, a senior on the team.

Harris has come a long way in her basketball career.

"She's the all-time leading scorer in the Sac-Joaquin section. It's pretty amazing. Last year, she set the state record for threes in a season," her coach and father, Geoff Harris, said. "At home, coming here, she was able to break the all-time national record for 3s in a 4-year career. The gym, it was electric in here."

Harris broke the national record at her senior homecoming game, scoring her 640th 3-pointer.

"When I was in 8th grade, I couldn't shoot from the 3-point line. I was too weak, but my trainers helped me develop strength in the weight room and also confidence in myself to shoot," Lauren Harris said.

She has spent 13 years at Faith Christian. The now-senior said that watching her sister play the sport is what inspired her to start playing.

"My family is very involved in this school. I wanted to be just like her, be a basketball player like her. I want to be like my sister, and I want to be better than her," she said.

But her sisters on the court, her teammates, are the ones who inspire her every day.

"I'm going miss them like crazy. We spend every day together," Harris said.

"We're like a family, and I think that adds so much to our team chemistry as well, and that translates over to how we play on the court, playing together all the time," said Presley Berry, also a senior on the team.

Between Berry and Harris, the duo has scored more than 5,000 points in their careers.

"I don't know if everyone here knows how rare and special what we have going on here is," said Coach Harris. "It's just milestone after milestone that we've been able to celebrate with their fans this year. It's been unbelievable. We couldn't even recover from one before another amazing moment happened. Back to back, got to pinch yourself sometimes."

"I enjoy the wins more than my own records. I mean, it's great. I'm very proud of myself, but winning together, like that section championship. I can't ask for anything more than winning with these girls," Lauren Harris said.