9 arrested in Yuba City shooting where nearly 100 shots fired into a home

Nine people have been arrested in connection with a 2025 shooting in Yuba City in which nearly 100 rounds were fired into a home, officials said on Thursday.

The Yuba City Police Department shooting happened around 2:54 a.m. on July 29, 2025, along Stabler Lane. When officers arrived, they found a home riddled with bullet holes. Six people were inside at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Investigators say a neighboring home was also struck by gunfire, including a round that entered just above the head of someone asleep.

Police recovered 95 spent shell casings from the roadway, representing multiple calibers. Surveillance video showed several suspects getting out of a vehicle and repeatedly firing at the home before fleeing the area.

Although no arrests were made immediately after the shooting, detectives continued investigating for months, using search warrants and analyzing cellphone, social media and other digital evidence to identify those involved.

Between February and April 2026, nine suspects were arrested with the help of the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force and other agencies, officials said. During the investigation, detectives also recovered six firearms believed to be connected to the shooting.

Six adult suspects were identified as Dominick Martinez, 20, of Marysville; Daniel Martinez, 19, of Marysville-Linda; Jose Gonzales, 19, of Olivehurst; Raymond Hernandez, 19, of Marysville-Linda; Isaiah Dixon, 19, of Olivehurst; and Iseah Lopez, 20, of Yuba City.

Three additional suspects — two 18-year-old males who were juveniles at the time of the shooting, and one 17-year-old male — were also arrested.

All nine are facing charges, including attempted murder and participation in a criminal street gang, police said.

Yuba City police said the investigation remains ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward.