Yolo County Landfill odors worsen amid wet weather and fog, officials say

Davis residents' complaints about a recent uptick in foul odors from the Yolo County Landfill are not unfounded, air quality officials say.

The Yolo-Solano Air Quality District reports an increase in odor complaints in Davis over the past month. Officials say the smell appears to be coming from the Yolo County Landfill, located just north of the city.

They believe the busy leaf season, combined with recent wet and foggy Central Valley weather, has created a perfect storm for the facility's composting operations.

County officials say about $200,000 was invested in odor-reducing aerators and diffusers, which are effective roughly 300 days a year. But under certain weather and seasonal conditions, controlling the smell becomes more difficult.

Yolo County officials say additional odor-reduction strategies are being implemented, though they have not provided further details.