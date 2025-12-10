Watch CBS News
Incident involving dump trucks at Yolo County landfill near Davis leaves 1 dead

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
One person has died following an incident involving two dump trucks at the Yolo County landfill near Davis Wednesday morning, officials say.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. at the landfill near County Roads 28H and 104.

First responders found that a trailer portion of one dump truck landed on the cab of another dump truck.

Officials at the scene confirmed one person had died in the incident.

Cal-OSHA will be investigating the incident, California Highway Patrol says.

No other details about the incident, including any information about the person who died, have been released at this time. 

