Incident involving dump trucks at Yolo County landfill near Davis leaves 1 dead

One person has died following an incident involving two dump trucks at the Yolo County landfill near Davis Wednesday morning, officials say.

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. at the landfill near County Roads 28H and 104.

First responders found that a trailer portion of one dump truck landed on the cab of another dump truck.

Officials at the scene confirmed one person had died in the incident.

Cal-OSHA will be investigating the incident, California Highway Patrol says.

No other details about the incident, including any information about the person who died, have been released at this time.