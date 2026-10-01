Small plane crashes in Yolo County during landing attempt near Knights Landing

A pilot was taken to a hospital after their plane crashed while trying to land in rural Yolo County near Knights Landing, sheriff's officials said Thursday.

The crash happened in the area of County Road 14. The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said the private aircraft was attempting to land in the area when it crashed and was damaged.

Only one person was aboard the plane. That person was taken to a hospital for treatment, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified and have taken over the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

No other details about what led to the crash or the type of aircraft were immediately available.