Yolo County parents arrested after newborn found in unsafe conditions beneath I-5

A seven-day-old baby was placed in protective custody after Yolo County sheriff's deputies say they found the child living in unsafe conditions beneath an Interstate 5 overpass.

Deputies responded Sept. 9 to an area near County Road 19A north of Woodland after receiving a tip about a family living beneath the freeway, according to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they found 48-year-old Fernando Esparza, 29-year-old Melissa Rivera and their newborn inside a makeshift tent.

The baby was evaluated by paramedics and taken to Woodland Memorial Hospital before being transferred to a neonatal intensive care unit in Sacramento County for further evaluation. Deputies did not provide details about the child's condition.

Detectives said they found suspected methamphetamine pipes, accumulated trash, rotten food and unsanitary sleeping conditions inside and around the tent.

Child Welfare Services was called to the scene, and the baby was ultimately placed into protective custody.

Esparza and Rivera were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and booked into the Yolo County Jail.

Officials have not released additional information about the child's medical condition or where the baby was placed after being taken into protective custody.