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Yolo County fire prompts evacuations, closes southbound I-5 near Dunnigan

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Crews are responding to a large fire that has prompted some evacuations in rural Yolo County near Dunnigan on Monday.

It appears the fire is burning off the shoulder of Interstate 5. California Highway Patrol's Woodland-area office said both lanes of southbound I-5 are closed between County Roads 2 and 4 because of the fire.

A large plume of smoke could be seen coming from the area.

Yolo County officials have issued an immediate evacuation order for zone DUN-009, between County Roads 2 and 6.

Dunnigan sits along Interstate 5 in northern Yolo County, about 19 miles north of Woodland and roughly 40 miles northwest of Sacramento.

fire-in-yolo-county-alert-ca.jpg
The fire in Yolo County as seen from a wildfire alert camera. Alert California

This is a developing story. 

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