Caltrans takes aim at Yolo Causeway bottleneck with new lane

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Starting Monday morning, Caltrans is opening a new lane on westbound Interstate 80 to help alleviate some of the bottleneck caused by roadwork.

Even before work began on the I-80 Pavement Rehabilitation Project in July 2023, the stretch of road leading up to the Yolo Causeway in West Sacramento was a notorious bottleneck for drivers.

Temporary lane shifts and new road barriers have only added to the chaos and confusion of the road – a critical junction of Highway 50 and I-80 for drivers headed to the Bay Area.

Caltrans is now trying to get ahead and ease some of the bottleneck by opening up a new lane. Traffic will run adjacent to the highway before merging onto I-80 at the Causeway.

Drivers will still have to stick to the 55 mph speed limit due to it being a work zone.  

The $280 million project has an estimated completion date of May 2026.

Cecilio Padilla

