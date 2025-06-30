Caltrans takes aim at Yolo Causeway bottleneck with new lane
Starting Monday morning, Caltrans is opening a new lane on westbound Interstate 80 to help alleviate some of the bottleneck caused by roadwork.
Even before work began on the I-80 Pavement Rehabilitation Project in July 2023, the stretch of road leading up to the Yolo Causeway in West Sacramento was a notorious bottleneck for drivers.
Temporary lane shifts and new road barriers have only added to the chaos and confusion of the road – a critical junction of Highway 50 and I-80 for drivers headed to the Bay Area.
Caltrans is now trying to get ahead and ease some of the bottleneck by opening up a new lane. Traffic will run adjacent to the highway before merging onto I-80 at the Causeway.
Drivers will still have to stick to the 55 mph speed limit due to it being a work zone.
The $280 million project has an estimated completion date of May 2026.