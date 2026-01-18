Wrong-way crash on I-80 in Fairfield leaves 3 dead

A wrong-way crash in Fairfield left three people dead on Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 2 a.m., a white Dodge Charger and a black Land Rover Discovery collided on westbound Interstate 80, east of the Cordelia Weigh Station.

The CHP said two men were in the Charger, and a woman was the solo occupant of the Land Rover. All of them died as a result of the crash.

According to the CHP, investigators do not yet know which driver was responsible for the wrong-way crash, but a witness told them a "light-colored sedan" was the one traveling in the wrong direction.

There was a separate crash in the same area following the initial fatal collision. The CHP said a black Tesla Model Y and a red Toyota Tacoma were involved in the crash. Both drivers were the only occupants in their respective vehicles.

The Tesla driver was not injured in the crash. The Tacoma driver was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be minor.

Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the fatal crash, but they have ruled out impairment in the second crash, the CHP said.

Officials have not yet identified the victims of the crash.