Watch CBS News
Local News

Wrong-way crash on I-5 in Yolo County leaves 2 dead

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

Investigators believe drugs or alcohol were factors in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in rural Yolo County that left two people dead.

California Highway Patrol says they were first alerted about the crash just before midnight Tuesday.

First responders to the scene south of County Road 8 found that two vehicles were involved – with one of the vehicles having apparently crossed over into the wrong direction of I-5.

The wrong-way driver died in the crash, officers say, along with a passenger in the vehicle that was struck head-on. The other driver suffered major injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the people who died in the crash.

CHP investigators are still looking into the crash, but drugs or alcohol were believed to be contributing factors. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue