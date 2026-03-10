Wrong-way crash on I-5 in Yolo County leaves 2 dead

Investigators believe drugs or alcohol were factors in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 in rural Yolo County that left two people dead.

California Highway Patrol says they were first alerted about the crash just before midnight Tuesday.

First responders to the scene south of County Road 8 found that two vehicles were involved – with one of the vehicles having apparently crossed over into the wrong direction of I-5.

The wrong-way driver died in the crash, officers say, along with a passenger in the vehicle that was struck head-on. The other driver suffered major injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the people who died in the crash.

CHP investigators are still looking into the crash, but drugs or alcohol were believed to be contributing factors.