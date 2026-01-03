Woodland woman arrested on suspicion of transporting, selling drugs

Woodland police on Saturday said a woman was arrested on suspicion of transporting and selling narcotics.

Officers were called to a Quik Stop on Kentucky Avenue for a report that a person was asleep in their vehicle at the gas pumps.

Police said 49-year-old Elizabeth Huitron was the only person in the vehicle, and that officers began investigating her on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A K-9 was called to the scene, and police said it alerted them to the possible presence of contraband in the vehicle.

Police said a search of the vehicle led them to find evidence of drug sales, such as individually-wrapped packages of methamphetamine, a scale, and paraphernalia/

According to police, 7 ounces of methamphetamine were seized.

Huitron was arrested and booked on suspicion of transportation and sale of narcotics, with an enhancement due to prior convictions, police said.