Woodland family pushes for arrest in teen's shooting death days before Christmas: "It just seems so senseless."

WOODLAND -- The family of a teenager shot and killed just days before Christmas outside a Woodland home is now fighting for answers and an arrest.

Isaac Montoya, 19, succumbed to his injuries at UC Davis Hospital after he was found shot on Baird Court and Powers Circle Sunday just before 4 p.m.

Isaac Montoya Montoya family photo

Woodland police say that after an extensive search of the surrounding area, the suspect is still on the run.

"Christmas won't be the same ever again. It makes it that much worse," said Cody Montoya, Isaac's older brother. "It's really hard right now. The main thing I want to know is, why? It just seems so senseless."

Cody described Isaac as a strong young man with a great soul and a deep love for his family. Isaac was a graduate of Pioneer High School.

"He was a friend to many. A son, an uncle. He had a lot of people to lean on, and we can't lean on him anymore," Cody said. "He's going to be missed. He touched a lot of people in his life."

Woodland police say Isaac went to Baird Court on Sunday evening to meet with the alleged suspect, a man in his 20s who police say shot Isaac and then took off.

It is not yet known why the two met up or what circumstances led to the shooting.

"Of course, we are really sad, angry. We want to know answers. It's hard to process everything. A lot of different emotions right now," Cody said.

As of Monday night, investigators had no updates to provide on the suspect who they describe as being in his 20s, around 6 feet tall and dressed in dark clothing.

"They checked all the immediate area, streets and residential areas around there. I know they have not contacted a suspect at this point," said Sgt. Rich Towle of the Woodland Police Department.

Police say the suspect took off in the direction of the Bel-Air market and has not been spotted since.

The department is asking Woodland neighbors to check their home surveillance cameras for any images of a fleeing man Sunday after 4 p.m. into the late evening hours.

The Montoya family hopes their community will help police find the person responsible, saying someone has to know something.

"We just want people to imagine if it was their loved one, their brother, sister, mom, or dad, they would want someone to do the right thing," Cody said.

Cody added the family is grateful for those neighbors who have already come together, donating thousands of dollars so far in an online fundraiser for Isaac's funeral. The Montoyas say this fundraiser is the best way to support their family during this time.

"We could really use the help. I know it's a tough time of year to ask for help, but we could really use it right now," Cody said.

Woodland police urge anyone with information to contact the department by calling the Non-Emergency Line at 530-666-241 or the department's 24-Hour Tip Line at 530-661-7850.