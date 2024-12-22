Woodland police searching for suspect after 19-year-old shot, hospitalized

WOODLAND – Police in Woodland are searching for a suspect who took off after a 19-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon.

The Woodland Police Department said the shooting happened in a residential neighborhood on Baird Court near Powers Circle sometime around 4 p.m.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to the hospital after he was possibly shot in the head, police said. His latest condition is unknown.

The suspect took off from the scene and was last seen near the Bel Air Market. Police have not identified him, but say he is 18 years old and is armed and dangerous.

It's unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other at this point.