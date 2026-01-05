Woodland restaurant owner fled political persecution in Venezuela, praises Maduro capture

After a covert Unites States operation to capture and arrest former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, the two were arraigned on federal charges in New York on Monday. Both pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking and other charges. The two are currently being held in United States federal custody.

Across the world, reaction has poured in from those on all sides of the political spectrum, both praising the capture and criticizing it.

For one Yolo County business owner, there's a bittersweet celebration at his home in light of the news.

"Happiness, pure happiness, and at the same time, I still feel a sense of uncertainty about what's going to happen. What exactly will happen with the other people? Because Maduro wasn't alone. He's part of a group of narco-terrorists and all that. Where is Rodríguez, Diosdado Cabello?" asked Armando, owner of Chamo's Kitchen, a recently-opened Venezuelan restaurant in Woodland.

Starting his restaurant in Woodland was Armando's true American dream.

He arrived in the United States in 2020 under temporary protective status, fleeing death threats and political persecution at the hands of armed, Maduro-backed groups that he called the "colectivos."

Back in 2017, protests erupted across Venezuela, he says, including on his college campus, opposing Maduro's regime.

"I started studying law, and then when the marches began in 2017, there was a lot of persecution against opposition students. I was at the forefront of that, as I organized and led many campaigns to oppose the government and raise our voices," Armando said.

Armando asked CBS Sacramento not to share his last name to avoid his family back home in Venezuela being targeted. Still, he says he has hope for his home country in light of Maduro's capture.

"My first reaction was shock. I said, 'oh wow,' for me it was a dream. I even pinched myself because I thought it wasn't real," said Armando.

But it is bittersweet.

Armando wonders if his temporary legal status and asylum in the United States will change and if he could be sent back to his home country, where he says he would fear for his life.

"Many people from that inner circle are still at large and are currently implementing new laws in Venezuela that stipulate that those who speak ill of the government will be imprisoned," said Armando. "The 'colectivos' were the main perpetrators that caused me to leave, because of the threats. I think that's the biggest fear I have about returning to Venezuela, that type of people who are still there and they are armed. They even make videos on TikTok saying that if anyone speaks badly about Venezuela now that Maduro is gone, they will face consequences. He gave the orders, but that whole group, the 'colectivos,' is still there. I've dedicated myself to working here, and I've built my whole life here."

He's since built a family, a career and a life in Yolo County. He said he now feels that the future is uncertain.

Still, his goal is to show the positive side of his people through his restaurant, celebrating their culture.

"There are many Venezuelans who are good and hardworking, and obviously, I want to make a difference for the community. I want them to see that it is possible. That's why we put this together with a lot of effort and love, to give a little bit of Venezuela to the world," said Armando of his restaurant.

It's why he works day in and day out, offering a taste of Venezuela in Woodland -- holding out hope for peace back home.

He said his family and friends in Venezuela are slow to celebrate, because they do not know what will come next.

"We are still waiting to see what response and what actions the president here in the United States will take, how Venezuela will begin to organize itself so that we can see what hope there is. Because right now we are still waiting to see what will happen, because the same groups are still there," said Armando.

Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as acting president on Monday.