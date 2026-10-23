Woodland police release bodycam footage of September deadly shooting of armed man

Woodland Police Department on Friday released bodycam footage from the Sep. 18 deadly shooting of an armed man firing shots from inside a residence on Johnston Street. The Yolo County Coroner on Friday identified the man shot and killed as Luke Figueroa-Weaver, 29, from Woodland.

Police said officers initially responded after a 911 call was made at 2:02 p.m. by a woman, identified as the mother of Figueroa-Weaver. The caller said that her son was attempting to kill himself with a rifle inside of the residence. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the mother, who said Figueroa-Weaver had locked their security door and was now armed with a handgun, the bodycam footage shows.

Police said officers attempted to reach Figueroa-Weaver by phone, and roughly 20 minutes after their arrival a Crisis Negotiation Team member arrived and was able to speak to Figueroa-Weaver. He told the team member that he had been drinking alcohol and then hung up, according to a recording of the call shared by police.

Police said Figueroa-Weaver then fired three gunshots inside the residence over the course of approximately 11 minutes. The crisis team member was able to reach Figueroa-Weaver by phone again, who made statements that he wanted to harm himself, and that one of the officers would need to "take him out", a recording of the call shows.

Police said roughly an hour into the incident at 3:08 p.m., Figueroa-Weaver opened the front door and fired three shots outside of the home. At 3:44 p.m., Figueroa-Weaver opened the door again and stepped outside while holding a handgun. Officers repeatedly told Figueroa-Weaver to put down the weapon and show them his hands, bodycam video shows.

Figueroa-Weaver did not put down the firearm and three officers fired shots at him, at which point the bodycam footage shows Figueroa-Weaver drop to the ground. Police said that Figueroa-Weaver was behind a couch and raised his firearm into view of officers, at which point officers fired again and shot him. Figueroa-Weaver would die at the scene from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported from the incident. The Davis Police Department investigated the shooting as part of the Yolo County Protocol for Response to Officer Involved Critical Incidents, police said.

The full video of the bodycam footage can be viewed on YouTube. Viewer discretion is advised.