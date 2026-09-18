Woodland police respond to barricaded person possibly armed inside home

A heavy police presence descended on a Woodland neighborhood as law enforcement officials work to get a barricaded person who may be armed inside a home to surrender Friday afternoon, officials said.

The Woodland Police Department said officers were in the area of Johnston Street and Alice Street and urged people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Some homes in the area were being evacuated, and other residents in the immediate area were asked to remain indoors.

Woodland police have not released additional information about the person involved or whether anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as soon as they become available.