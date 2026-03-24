14-year-old dog mauled to death at Woodland park by loose dog, criminal charges possible for owner

Following a vicious attack by a large, loose dog on a small dog at a Woodland park, both the Yolo County District Attorney's Office and Yolo County Animal Control are investigating the incident, as potential criminal charges are pending for the owner of the dog responsible.

It happened on Saturday, March 14, at Campbell Park in Woodland.

Neighbor Tom Bowler tells CBS Sacramento he was just wrapping up a walk at the park with his 14-year-old rescue dog, Petey, when a loose dog he describes as a pit bull came running from the garage of a neighboring home.

Petey, 14 years old Tom Bowler

"I did everything I could to save him. I still feel some guilt," Bowler said.

Petey was rushed to the vet, where he eventually died from severe injuries to his neck and torso.

"He took Petey into his mouth and he held on to him for about two minutes, mauling him. I did everything I physically could do to try and release the grip of the Pitbull while yelling for help," Bowler said.

Bowler says mid-attack, the dog's owner eventually ran out from the open garage to help.

That neighbor, he says, was the first to report the attack to animal control.

"I asked the animal control officer where the dog was. He told me the dog would remain with the owner, because the owner told him that this had never occurred before. Well, if I were the owner, I'd say the same thing," Bowler said. "I'm being told by the animal control officer that the maximum penalty for this is $500 and I'm faced with $10,000 plus in vet bills, which I could care less about. I'd give every every dime I've got to get my dog back. But something needs to be changed in the laws regarding this kind of stuff, because, clearly, a $500 fine, it does nothing. It's meaningless."

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig told CBS News Sacramento on Tuesday that they have identified the dog's owner and they could potentially face criminal charges, pending the completion of the investigation.

The dog responsible has not been taken by animal control at this time.

Across Campbell Park, Bowler hung flyers in Petey's memory. He hopes other dog owners will be aware.

Flyers at Campbell Park reading "In Memory of Petey" CBS photo

"It is kind of scary to hear that, because a lot of people here are dog lovers, you know, and so we want to protect our animals," said Leslie Contreres, a neighbor walking her two small dogs at the park Tuesday evening.

She worries it could happen again and said she has had to run from another loose dog in the park in the past.

"It's just being aware of what your abilities of your dog are, and if they can get out, you know. Accidents happen, but that's a pretty serious accident," Contreres said.

Last Tuesday, March 17, Bowler went to the Woodland City Council meeting and spoke in public comment to explain what happened and advocate for change.

"What I hope can come from this is some more proactive enforcement, maybe some new laws locally," Bowler said at the podium.

"We'll see what we can do, perhaps more patrols in that area if there is a continuing problem," Mayor Tom Stallard responded, saying he, too, had lost a pet cat to a loose dog in the past.

It's a petition for tougher consequences from a dog owner who says he never expected to lose the dog he adopted from the Yolo County SPCA at just 18 months old in this horrific way. He called Petey his best friend.

"The only reason I'm not crying now is I'm pretty much cried out, but to witness the carnage, the sounds, the sights, that's something that's in my head, and it is getting out of my head anytime soon, if ever," Bowler said.

Almost exactly one month ago, CBS News Sacramento reported on another small dog being attacked and killed by a large dog in Natomas.

The Yolo County District Attorney's office posted on social media Tuesday, reminding people of local leash laws across the county, sending a message that incidents like these will not be tolerated.