Woodland man accused of attempting to lure children to remote area arrested during search warrant

Law enforcement officials arrested a Woodland man who is accused of attempting to lure two young children to a remote area, and they said investigators learned the man had an active arrest warrant for similar alleged crimes that was issued nearly a decade ago.

Bernardo Sanchez, 50, was arrested during the early morning hours of Tuesday by authorities serving a search warrant at his home along Plane Avenue in Woodland, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office said.

The operation occurred eight days after Sanchez allegedly tried to lure an eight-year-old and a 10-year-old to a remote property. Investigators did not clarify whether that property was Sanchez's home, which is located close to both a high school and an elementary school.

Yolo County sheriff's officials said the two children refused Sanchez's advances and immediately went home to tell their parents what had happened. By the time the parents had notified law enforcement officials of the situation, Sanchez had already fled his Woodland home and traveled to somewhere in neighboring Solano County.

In the days that followed, investigators were able to positively identify Sanchez as the suspect, which revealed a prior criminal history that featured similar crimes dating back to 2001. The sheriff's office also learned Sanchez had an active warrant for his arrest out of Solano County for lewd acts with a minor that was issued eight years ago.

During the search of Sanchez's home, investigators also found a handgun and large amounts of ammunition, the sheriff's office said.

Sanchez was booked in the Yolo County Jail and faces various child sexual assault and weapons charges.