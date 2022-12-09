Woodland gas station drops prices to $3.19 a gallon

Woodland business gives the gift of gas

WOODLAND — 'Tis the season for giving, and more and more drivers are getting good deals on gas.

Just in time for the holidays, there's a gift of cheap gas.

Ramon Bustamente filled up his tank at the Woodland Gas Plaza on East Street where prices plummeted to $3.19 a gallon on Thursday.

"We are used to paying high price and now we are good here," Bustamente said.

More than ten gallons for under $40 — that sounds almost like a steal.

"We are just so blessed," Bustamente said.

On Wednesday gas there was just $2.99 a gallon.

So what's behind these falling fuel prices?

"Because people are struggling and they really need some help," said Raj Mahendru, the owner of the gas station.

It's a holiday trend we're seeing across the region. One Stockton gas station slashed its prices for Thanksgiving.

But just how low can gas go? There are fixed expenses that gas station owners cannot control, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

The majority of the cost is tied to the price of crude oil. Another 18% goes to refineries, and 12% goes toward taxes. So that leaves just 12% that can be cut from distribution and marketing.

Mahendru is having no problem marketing his gas right now. He said Wednesday's price was the lowest in the state.

"It's a small station. Local community is supporting us and that's all we needed," he said.

Selling gas at cost is allowing his customers to have a little extra cash for Christmas.

"They can spend on their kids and be happy for the holidays," Mahendru said.