Woodland family-owned pharmacy vandalized in potential hate crime

A family-owned pharmacy in Woodland was vandalized earlier Sunday morning in a potential hate crime.

Surveillance video shows the moments a masked suspect is seen fleeing the store, corner drug co, and the crime scene.

The owners of Corner Drug Co woke up to a call from the police just after 1 a.m. Their business was hit by vandals targeting their LGBTQ support.

"It feels like an attack not just on us, but on our community," said Erik Daniells, co-owner of Corner Drug Co.

A slur was spray-painted onto the window and glass was smashed in where pride stickers were showcased. The 130-year-old family-owned pharmacy is located in the heart of Woodland's historic district on a highly visible main street corner.

"It's such a loving message and to be targeted with such hate for that is disappointing," said Sara Shelley, owner of Corner Drug Co.

The owners speculate Sunday's vandalism stems from an incident that happened last week. They say someone had an issue with the storefront's pride display and a social media video with hundreds of likes began circulating online.

"A person came into the pharmacy, was harassing our staff, had a camera out. So we immediately called Woodland PD," said Daniells.

A few days later, another person was seen on a security camera running away after vandalizing the exterior of the pharmacy.

"It's ugly, it's very ugly," said Sarah Larkin, a Woodland resident who shops at Corner Drug Co.

In response to the crime, Corner Drug Co said there's been overwhelming support from the community and beyond.

"We're here. Love is always stronger than hate; love always wins. Our little town will keep on supporting our sweet little Corner Drug and sweet independent stores and we have each other's backs," said Larkin.

The owners of the pharmacy plan to donate to several local LGBTQ organizations to fight back, as the search for whoever did this continues.

"We're not going anywhere. We've been here almost 130 years and we are here to serve our community and we're going to stay strong," said Daniells.

Woodland police are actively investigating the incident.