Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun

WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun.

According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.

Officers received a tip about the suspect. They followed up on the tip and found a vehicle that matched the tip description and searched the driver, 22-year-old Joseph Barrera of the City of Yolo. The officers say Barrera was carrying a 9mm ghost gun, which is illegal. He was arrested and booked into Yolo County jail on charges of possessing a ghost gun, and other gun-related charges. The investigation is ongoing.

While officers were investigating the first incident, a second fight broke out in which a security guard was attacked and was hospitalized with injuries. Michael Thompson, 25, of Woodland, punched another person in the face several times, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries, he was arrested on battery charges.

Officers arrested a third man, Fabian Cabrera, 33, of Woodland, for allegedly resisting and delaying an officer involved in an investigation.