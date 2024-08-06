Giants lose 11-5 after Nationals quickly erase early 4-run deficit

James Wood homered, tripled and scored four runs, and the Washington Nationals erased a quick four-run deficit to beat the San Francisco Giants 11-5 on Tuesday night.

Wood also walked twice and stole two bases for the Nationals, who have won three of four after losing five straight.

CJ Abrams hit a three-run homer and Keibert Ruiz had three hits including a solo shot for Washington, which finished with 15 hits. Alex Call added a pair of RBI doubles and a walk.

MacKenzie Gore (7-9) continued his recent struggles but navigated through five innings for his first win since June 14, allowing five runs on eight hits. He walked two and struck out six. Over his last nine starts, Gore is 1-4 with a 7.24 ERA.

Three Washington relievers combined to pitch four scoreless innings of one-hit ball to close it out.

Michael Conforto had a three-run homer, double and a walk for the Giants (57-58), who were looking to climb above .500 for the first time since they ended play on May 29 with a 29-28 record.

San Francisco rookie Hayden Birdsong (3-1) was staked to the early lead but couldn't hold it. He was lifted after two-plus innings, allowing seven runs on five hits — two of them home runs.

Heliot Ramos homered to make it 1-0 with one out in the top of the first. Gore walked Matt Chapman with two outs and hit Mark Canha before Conforto lined a three-run homer to right center.

Wood tripled to ignite a five-run second inning capped by Abrams' three-run drive off Birdsong on a shoulder-high fastball.

Ruiz homered leading off the third inning to make it 6-4 and later in the inning Call doubled off reliever Randy Rodriguez to score Wood with Washington's seventh run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: CF Ramos returned after missing the past two games with a jammed right thumb. … Manager Bob Melvin said INF Wilmer Flores (right knee tendinitis) will be out the rest of the season after having a Tenex procedure on his knee on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

San Francisco LHP Blake Snell (1-3, 4.29), who pitched a no-hitter against the Reds last time out, opposes RHP Jake Irvin (8-9, 3.56) on Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb