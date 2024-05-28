Watch CBS News
Woman who was walking on the shoulder struck, killed by vehicle near Tracy

By Cecilio Padilla

TRACY – A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle just outside of Tracy early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says, around 1 a.m., a driver was heading down Eleventh Street when someone who was apparently walking on the shoulder west of Cabe Road walked right into the path of the vehicle.

The driver then crashed into the woman, with the impact throwing her onto the south roadway edge.

Officers say the woman died at the scene.

CHP says the driver, a 70-year-old Newman resident, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The name of the woman killed has not been released, but CHP says they believe she was unhoused. 

Cecilio Padilla

May 28, 2024

