Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Woman threatened man, teen with crossbow during argument in Stockton

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON — Authorities arrested a woman accused of threatening two people with a crossbow in Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department said it happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday along East Poplar Street.

The male victims, 67 and 16, were in an argument with the suspect — Denise Frazier, 54. It was then that Frazier pointed a crossbow at both victims, police said.

Frazier was later arrested and booked into the county jail. She faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 6:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.