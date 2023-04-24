Police: Woman threatened man, teen with crossbow during argument in Stockton

STOCKTON — Authorities arrested a woman accused of threatening two people with a crossbow in Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department said it happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday along East Poplar Street.

The male victims, 67 and 16, were in an argument with the suspect — Denise Frazier, 54. It was then that Frazier pointed a crossbow at both victims, police said.

Frazier was later arrested and booked into the county jail. She faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse.