Woman stabbed to death inside Lake Elsinore Walmart

Detectives are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened inside a Walmart store in Lake Elsinore Monday morning.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at the business located in the 29000 block of Central Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

The attack happened somewhere inside the store, said Lt. Vickers, Riverside sheriff's office.

Authorities said medical aid was rendered to the woman, who was stabbed by a man, but she died at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody.