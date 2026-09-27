Woman shot at North Highlands party

A woman was shot while at a party in North Highlands early Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called just after midnight and told about a shooting at a loud party on the 4300 block of Bishop Way, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a woman who had been shot twice. She was taken to the hospital, where she underwent surgery and is now in stable condition, officials said.

A shooter, or shooters, has not been identified yet. What led to the shooting is still under investigation.