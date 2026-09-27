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Woman shot at North Highlands party

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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A woman was shot while at a party in North Highlands early Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called just after midnight and told about a shooting at a loud party on the 4300 block of Bishop Way, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a woman who had been shot twice. She was taken to the hospital, where she underwent surgery and is now in stable condition, officials said.

A shooter, or shooters, has not been identified yet. What led to the shooting is still under investigation.

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