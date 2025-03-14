Woman shot, killed near south Sacramento church, suspect turns himself in

SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed near a church in south Sacramento, police said Friday.

Around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in a courtyard near the parking lot of St. Luke's Church, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators said it is believed the woman and the suspected shooter knew each other and that it was an isolated incident.

Police said 64-year-old John Binion of Sacramento turned himself in in connection with the shooting. He was booked into jail on homicide-related charges.

The shooting was not affiliated with the St. Luke's Church, but there was a narcotics anonymous meeting going on there at the time of the shooting, police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.