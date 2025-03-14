Watch CBS News
Sacramento

Woman shot, killed near south Sacramento church, suspect turns himself in

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed near a church in south Sacramento, police said Friday. 

Around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in a courtyard near the parking lot of St. Luke's Church, the Sacramento Police Department said. 

The woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene. 

Investigators said it is believed the woman and the suspected shooter knew each other and that it was an isolated incident. 

Police said 64-year-old John Binion of Sacramento turned himself in in connection with the shooting. He was booked into jail on homicide-related charges. 

The shooting was not affiliated with the St. Luke's Church, but there was a narcotics anonymous meeting going on there at the time of the shooting, police said. 

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.