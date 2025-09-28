Woman seeks answers after fiancé's death at Carmichael intersection, suspects e-bike was stolen

A woman is mourning her fiancé's death and now seeking answers about how his e-bike may have played a role in his death.

He died on Tuesday, Sept. 23, around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Walnut and El Camino Avenue in Carmichael.

"Somebody just let him lay there dying instead of calling 911," said the fiancée of the victim, Cheri Milner. "They decided they needed his bike."

Milner suspects someone stole her fiancé, Michael Maas' e-bike and left him for dead at the intersection.

She is unsure if there was foul play, but believes someone saw that Maas was already down and then swiped his bike, but she cannot help but wonder, had that person called 911, would her love still be alive?

"Somebody saw it," said Milner.

It happened on a 90-degree-plus afternoon and it's why Milner thinks Maas had a heat-related medical emergency.

Milner said she was tracking Maas' location on GPS as he was heading home and his location stopped moving. She rushed over to find first responders giving him chest compressions on the sidewalk with no pulse or heartbeat, and no e-bike in sight.

Cheri Milner is seeking answers after he fiancé died at a Carmichael intersection on Sept. 23. Cheri Milner

She said he was riding a Totguard e-bike that had a rearview mirror under the handlebars.

She thinks the e-bike could be the clue she needs to get closure in her fiancé's death.

"Somebody has his bike and my fiancé died that day," said Milner. "I just want anybody to step forward."

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case and there are several traffic cameras at the intersection that detectives could look through.

Milner is still waiting for the autopsy to come back with the official cause of death.