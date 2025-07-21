Woman says delivery driver kissed, hugged her during grocery delivery in Carmichael

A woman is speaking out after she said a delivery driver inappropriately grabbed and kissed her during a delivery in Carmichael.

Sabrina Banks said she is sharing her experience with the hope it won't happen to anyone else. The whole uncomfortable interaction with a contractor driving for Walmart was captured on camera while she was at her friend's place in Carmichael.

"There are people who have been through things that maybe you don't always fight back because you're scared," Banks said.

Banks broke down in tears while speaking with CBS Sacramento about what happened.

"I don't want to beat myself for freezing because I should have said stop, this is making me uncomfortable, but I just didn't know what to do and I froze," Banks said.

Banks said the driver was all smiles the second he got out of his car. She signed off on the delivery and then the driver asked what her name was. Then, the video shows him grabbing her arm and pulling her in for a kiss, barely missing her lips.

"He like deeply gazed into my eyes and had my arm," Banks said. "It was almost like he had control over me."

Banks said she typically orders contactless delivery, but since she was at her friend's place, she thought it'd be easier to meet the driver in person.

Walmart gave CBS Sacramento this statement about what happened:

"We take customer trust seriously. This type of behavior by independent contractors violates the Spark Driver platform Terms of Use. Upon learning of this incident, we removed the driver from the platform. We remain committed to ensuring a safe and positive shopping experience for all customers."

"Maybe it's a cultural thing, maybe it was something innocent, or maybe there was something more sinister and there was more to it," said Sergeant Amar Gandhi with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Gandhi said the sheriff's office is investigating and trying to talk with the man who could face sexual battery charges. He added that what happened is unheard of.

Banks said she was initially nervous to report what happened, but her friend and their mom encouraged her to, and she is glad she did.

Banks said even though she is facing some backlash online, she is thankful for Rolando Wilkerson, who is a local business owner of Colo's Southern Café. He posted about her experience online on her behalf to raise awareness.

"I was scared and uncomfortable," Banks said. "My heart was racing and so I just did which was easiest. Or felt like it was easiest, and it was nothing."